Brian Harman betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129 (he finished ninth in that event).

Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.009. In that tournament, he finished second.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman posted his best effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking eighth in the field at 2.883. In that event, he finished 33rd.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 18th in that event).