Brian Harman betting profile: The RSM Classic
Brian Harman looks for better results in the 2024 The RSM Classic after he finished 44th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Harman at The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Harman's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 11-under, over his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Harman last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 44th with a score of 11-under.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Harman's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|11/17/2022
|2
|67-69-64-65
|-17
|11/18/2021
|61
|66-72-70-72
|-2
|11/19/2020
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|11/21/2019
|14
|67-66-66-71
|-12
Harman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Harman has an average finish of 40th.
- Harman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging -0.751 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Harman is averaging 1.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.071 this season (87th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 154th, while his 67.9% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 35th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.328. Additionally, he ranks 138th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.33%.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 39th this season, while he averages 28.48 putts per round (31st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.5
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|138
|65.33%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.48
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|157
|21.95%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.12%
|14.72%
Harman's best finishes
- Although Harman has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 90.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Currently, Harman sits 20th in the FedExCup standings with 1419 points.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129 (he finished ninth in that event).
- Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.009. In that tournament, he finished second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman posted his best effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking eighth in the field at 2.883. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 18th in that event).
- Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.071
|0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.328
|2.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.094
|-1.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.280
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.773
|1.004
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|39
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|73-73-72-77
|+11
|8
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-69-71-73
|-3
|142
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.