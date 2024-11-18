PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brian Harman betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Brian Harman looks for better results in the 2024 The RSM Classic after he finished 44th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Harman at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Harman's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 11-under, over his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • Harman last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 44th with a score of 11-under.
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Harman's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20234471-66-68-66-11
    11/17/2022267-69-64-65-17
    11/18/20216166-72-70-72-2
    11/19/2020MC72-69-1
    11/21/20191467-66-66-71-12

    Harman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Harman has an average finish of 40th.
    • Harman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging -0.751 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Harman is averaging 1.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.071 this season (87th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 154th, while his 67.9% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 35th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.328. Additionally, he ranks 138th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.33%.
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 39th this season, while he averages 28.48 putts per round (31st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154293.5302.0
    Greens in Regulation %13865.33%66.11%
    Putts Per Round3128.4829.5
    Par Breakers15721.95%20.28%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.12%14.72%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Although Harman has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 90.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Currently, Harman sits 20th in the FedExCup standings with 1419 points.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.009. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman posted his best effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking eighth in the field at 2.883. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 18th in that event).
    • Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0710.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3282.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.094-1.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.280-0.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7731.004

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-71-71-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship967-69-65-62-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-67-69-66-1139
    July 18-20The Open Championship6073-73-72-77+118
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4569-67-69-70-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-66-75-69-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2572-69-71-73-3142

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The RSM Classic.

