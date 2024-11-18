1H AGO
Brendon Todd betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Brendon Todd enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24 after a 57th-place finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Latest odds for Todd at The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last six appearances at The RSM Classic, Todd has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 12-under.
- Todd finished 28th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic (in 2023).
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Todd's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|11/17/2022
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|11/18/2021
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|11/19/2020
|37
|68-70-67-68
|-9
|11/21/2019
|4
|66-66-62-72
|-16
Todd's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 50th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Todd has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
- Brendon Todd has averaged 285.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Todd is averaging 2.222 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -3.950 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Todd .
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.420, which ranks 166th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (280.0 yards) ranks 183rd, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 159th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.410. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.23%.
- On the greens, Todd has registered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.27, and he ranks 177th by breaking par 20.79% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|280.0
|285.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|63.23%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.27
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|177
|20.79%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|13.97%
|12.96%
Todd's best finishes
- Although Todd hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 81.5%.
- With 720 points, Todd currently ranks 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.448. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 13th in the field at 4.737. In that event, he finished fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd posted his best mark this season at the Procore Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.220. In that event, he finished 44th.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 12th in the field.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.420
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.410
|-5.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.298
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.417
|2.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.116
|-3.950
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-65-69-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-69-71-68
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-71-66
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-69-69-70
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|75
|75-76-70-69
|+10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|73-67-72-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.