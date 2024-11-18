PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Brendon Todd betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Brendon Todd enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24 after a 57th-place finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last six appearances at The RSM Classic, Todd has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Todd finished 28th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic (in 2023).
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Todd's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20232868-66-68-66-14
    11/17/2022MC72-67-3
    11/18/2021MC66-73-3
    11/19/20203768-70-67-68-9
    11/21/2019466-66-62-72-16

    Todd's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 50th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Todd has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
    • Brendon Todd has averaged 285.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd is averaging 2.222 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -3.950 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.420, which ranks 166th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (280.0 yards) ranks 183rd, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 159th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.410. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.23%.
    • On the greens, Todd has registered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.27, and he ranks 177th by breaking par 20.79% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance183280.0285.2
    Greens in Regulation %16963.23%58.33%
    Putts Per Round1828.2727.7
    Par Breakers17720.79%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance8113.97%12.96%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Although Todd hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 81.5%.
    • With 720 points, Todd currently ranks 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.448. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 13th in the field at 4.737. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd posted his best mark this season at the Procore Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.220. In that event, he finished 44th.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.420-0.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.410-5.984
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.2980.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4172.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.116-3.950

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-65-69-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-69-71-68-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-70-74+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-71-66-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-69-69-70-6140
    September 12-15Procore Championship4470-70-73-70-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7575-76-70-69+10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5773-67-72-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of The RSM Classic.

