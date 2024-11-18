Brendon Todd betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.448. He finished 44th in that tournament.

Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 13th in the field at 4.737. In that event, he finished fifth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd posted his best mark this season at the Procore Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.220. In that event, he finished 44th.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.