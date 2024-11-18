Brandt Snedeker betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Brandt Snedeker looks to improve upon his 47th-place finish in 2021's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last four appearances at The RSM Classic, Snedeker has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Snedeker finished 47th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic (in 2021).
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Snedeker's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/18/2021
|47
|68-70-73-66
|-5
|11/19/2020
|MC
|76-66
|E
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Snedeker has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 279.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 3.001 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Snedeker is averaging 1.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.585 this season (172nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.4 yards) ranks 181st, while his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 178th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.677. Additionally, he ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.49%.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR, while he ranks 97th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 21.63% of the time (164th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|281.4
|279.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|63.49%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.04
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|164
|21.63%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|17.76%
|12.70%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 24 tournaments).
- In those 24 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 29.2%.
- With 20 points, Snedeker currently ranks 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.535 mark ranked in the field.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship, where his 2.544 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker produced his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.649.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.333, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.585
|-2.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.677
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.046
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.078
|3.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.231
|1.195
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|68-68-69-73
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-67-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.