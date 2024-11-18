Brandt Snedeker betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.535 mark ranked in the field.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship, where his 2.544 mark ranked 20th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker produced his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.649.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.333, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.