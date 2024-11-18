Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: The RSM Classic
Blaine Hale, Jr. hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 67th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- This is Hale's first time playing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Hale's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hale has an average finish of 56th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hale is averaging -1.076 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hale is averaging -5.954 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hale's advanced stats and rankings
- Hale's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.407 ranks 164th on TOUR this season, and his 53% driving accuracy average ranks 179th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hale ranks 121st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.114, while he ranks 138th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.33%.
- On the greens, Hale's -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 130th on TOUR this season, and his 29.40 putts-per-round average ranks 148th. He has broken par 23.44% of the time (117th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|307.6
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|138
|65.33%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.40
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.44%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|183
|19.33%
|17.86%
Hale's best finishes
- Hale is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 22 tournaments).
- In those 22 events, he made the cut five times (22.7%).
- Currently, Hale sits 211th in the FedExCup standings with 16 points.
Hale's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hale's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.279 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Hale's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.596 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hale delivered his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 0.831. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hale posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.227). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Hale delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked 37th in the field.
Hale's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.407
|-1.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.114
|-3.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|182
|-0.635
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.167
|-1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.323
|-5.954
Hale's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-79
|+15
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|83-69
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-71-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-66-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-72-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|69-69-76-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of The RSM Classic.
