Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Hale's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.279 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Hale's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.596 (he finished 37th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hale delivered his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 0.831. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hale posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.227). That ranked eighth in the field.