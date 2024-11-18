Bill Haas betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Bill Haas takes the course in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last six trips to The RSM Classic, Haas has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- In 2022, Haas failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Haas' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|11/18/2021
|47
|65-71-71-70
|-5
|11/21/2019
|35
|68-68-67-71
|-8
Haas' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Haas has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
- Bill Haas has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -3.412 Strokes Gained: Total.
Haas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.7
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.33%
|66.27%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.27
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.70%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|16.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' best finishes
- Haas, who has participated in 12 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 33.3%.
Haas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.412
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|69-65-69-73
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|69-68-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|68-67-75-72
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|65-68-72-73
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.