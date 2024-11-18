PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Bill Haas betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Bill Haas takes the course in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last six trips to The RSM Classic, Haas has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • In 2022, Haas failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Haas' recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/2022MC73-71+2
    11/18/20214765-71-71-70-5
    11/21/20193568-68-67-71-8

    Haas' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Haas has an average finish of 40th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
    • Bill Haas has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -3.412 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Haas' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-299.7303.3
    Greens in Regulation %-68.33%66.27%
    Putts Per Round-29.2729.5
    Par Breakers-23.70%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.67%16.27%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' best finishes

    • Haas, who has participated in 12 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 33.3%.

    Haas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.412

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-73-71-4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1869-65-69-73-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5269-68-70-68-96
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6468-67-75-72-62
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5565-68-72-73-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.