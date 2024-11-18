Ben Griffin betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
In his last time out at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Ben Griffin carded an eighth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The RSM Classic aiming for better results.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Griffin's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 15-under, over his last three appearances at The RSM Classic.
- In 2023, Griffin finished eighth (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Griffin's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|11/17/2022
|29
|65-71-67-68
|-11
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 13-under.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of -1.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 3.511 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.159, which ranks 133rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 137th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 35th on TOUR with a mark of 0.328.
- On the greens, Griffin has registered a 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR, while he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He has broken par 24.52% of the time (80th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|295.8
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.86%
|76.54%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.73
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|80
|24.52%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.88%
|8.64%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has played 34 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Currently, Griffin has 867 points, ranking him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 1.565 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 8.210 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948. He finished 37th in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.711, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.159
|1.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.328
|2.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.268
|1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.218
|-1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.655
|3.511
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|71-70-66-64
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|73-63-66-73
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|69-68-66-68
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.