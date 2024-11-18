Ben Griffin betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 1.565 mark ranked 27th in the field.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 8.210 mark ranked second in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948. He finished 37th in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.711, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.