Ben Griffin betting profile: The RSM Classic

    In his last time out at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Ben Griffin carded an eighth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The RSM Classic aiming for better results.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Griffin's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 15-under, over his last three appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • In 2023, Griffin finished eighth (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Griffin's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023867-67-69-61-18
    11/17/20222965-71-67-68-11

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has an average of -1.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 3.511 in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.159, which ranks 133rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 137th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 35th on TOUR with a mark of 0.328.
    • On the greens, Griffin has registered a 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR, while he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He has broken par 24.52% of the time (80th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137295.8303.3
    Greens in Regulation %5468.86%76.54%
    Putts Per Round5528.7329.5
    Par Breakers8024.52%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance611.88%8.64%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has played 34 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Currently, Griffin has 867 points, ranking him 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 1.565 mark ranked 27th in the field.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 8.210 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948. He finished 37th in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.711, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.1591.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3282.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2681.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.218-1.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6553.511

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2271-70-66-64-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2473-63-66-73-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship869-68-66-68-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The RSM Classic.

