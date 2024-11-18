Austin Eckroat betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983.

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230 (he finished 38th in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.