Austin Eckroat betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Austin Eckroat looks to repeat his winning performance from the World Wide Technology Championship in his last competition when he plays in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Eckroat has entered The RSM Classic once of late, in 2023. He finished eighth, posting a score of 18-under.
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Eckroat's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023865-68-66-65-18

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished first once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 0.619 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.287 this season (38th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 91st, while his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranks 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 28th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.401. Additionally, he ranks 130th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.76%.
    • On the greens, Eckroat's -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 136th this season, while he averages 28.81 putts per round (66th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91301.1310.5
    Greens in Regulation %13065.76%72.78%
    Putts Per Round6628.8128.8
    Par Breakers7424.68%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance13915.25%13.06%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and he has collected two wins and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Currently, Eckroat ranks 41st in the FedExCup standings with 1069 points.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835. He finished first in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230 (he finished 38th in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2870.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4011.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.233-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.190-0.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2520.619

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship664-72-64-67-13100
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1869-68-71-65-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4671-73-74-77+741
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-71-68-70-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship168-67-66-63-24--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.