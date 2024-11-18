Austin Eckroat betting profile: The RSM Classic
Austin Eckroat looks to repeat his winning performance from the World Wide Technology Championship in his last competition when he plays in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Eckroat has entered The RSM Classic once of late, in 2023. He finished eighth, posting a score of 18-under.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Eckroat's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished first once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 0.619 Strokes Gained: Total.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.287 this season (38th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 91st, while his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranks 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 28th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.401. Additionally, he ranks 130th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.76%.
- On the greens, Eckroat's -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 136th this season, while he averages 28.81 putts per round (66th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|301.1
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|65.76%
|72.78%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.81
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|74
|24.68%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|15.25%
|13.06%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and he has collected two wins and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Currently, Eckroat ranks 41st in the FedExCup standings with 1069 points.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230 (he finished 38th in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.287
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.401
|1.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.233
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.190
|-0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.252
|0.619
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|100
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|69-68-71-65
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|71-73-74-77
|+7
|41
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-71-68-70
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-67-66-63
|-24
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The RSM Classic.
