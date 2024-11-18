PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Cook betting profile: The RSM Classic

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Austin Cook struggled, missing the cut at Port Royal Golf Course. He is looking for better results in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24.

    Latest odds for Cook at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Cook has entered The RSM Classic seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • Cook missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic in 2023.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Cook's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC71-70-1
    11/17/2022MC71-73+2
    11/18/2021MC73-73+4
    11/19/2020MC68-74E
    11/21/20196171-66-68-73-4

    Cook's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Cook has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook is averaging -2.986 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of -6.653 in his past five tournaments.
    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-286.3294.4
    Greens in Regulation %-65.03%65.56%
    Putts Per Round-29.4430.9
    Par Breakers-19.44%16.11%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.01%17.22%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's best finishes

    • Cook has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.653

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1068-71-66-68-1535
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-70-68-16
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76-64--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2067-67-70-64-1642
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.