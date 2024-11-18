Austin Cook betting profile: The RSM Classic

He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.

Cook has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cook is averaging -2.986 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.