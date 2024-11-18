Austin Cook betting profile: The RSM Classic
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Austin Cook struggled, missing the cut at Port Royal Golf Course. He is looking for better results in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Cook has entered The RSM Classic seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 13-under.
- Cook missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic in 2023.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Cook's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|11/17/2022
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|11/18/2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|11/19/2020
|MC
|68-74
|E
|11/21/2019
|61
|71-66-68-73
|-4
Cook's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Cook has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cook is averaging -2.986 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of -6.653 in his past five tournaments.
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|286.3
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.03%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.44
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|16.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.01%
|17.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's best finishes
- Cook has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.653
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|6
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|67-67-70-64
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.