Andrew Putnam betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453.

Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking seventh in the field at 6.666. In that event, he finished 19th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best mark this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.066.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.301, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.