Andrew Putnam betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Andrew Putnam placed 21st in The RSM Classic in 2022, shooting a 12-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) .
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Putnam's average finish has been 29th, and his average score 11-under, over his last four appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Putnam last participated in The RSM Classic in 2022, finishing 21st with a score of 12-under.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Putnam's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|21
|65-65-69-71
|-12
|11/18/2021
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|11/19/2020
|37
|71-68-68-66
|-9
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 278.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 0.701 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 3.166 in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.495 ranks 170th on TOUR this season, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam sports a 0.207 mark (64th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 68th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|281.1
|278.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|68.98%
|76.04%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.84
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|115
|23.45%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.27%
|12.15%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam has participated in 25 tournaments this season, securing two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Putnam, who has 625 points, currently ranks 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453.
- Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking seventh in the field at 6.666. In that event, he finished 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best mark this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.066.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.301, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.495
|-1.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.207
|1.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.285
|1.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.314
|0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.311
|3.166
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|67-66-75-66
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|67-68-69-68
|-8
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.