PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Andrew Putnam placed 21st in The RSM Classic in 2022, shooting a 12-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) .

    Latest odds for Putnam at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Putnam's average finish has been 29th, and his average score 11-under, over his last four appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • Putnam last participated in The RSM Classic in 2022, finishing 21st with a score of 12-under.
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Putnam's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/20222165-65-69-71-12
    11/18/2021MC66-75-1
    11/19/20203771-68-68-66-9

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 278.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 0.701 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 3.166 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Putnam .

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.495 ranks 170th on TOUR this season, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam sports a 0.207 mark (64th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 68th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance182281.1278.3
    Greens in Regulation %4968.98%76.04%
    Putts Per Round6828.8430.0
    Par Breakers11523.45%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.27%12.15%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Putnam has participated in 25 tournaments this season, securing two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Putnam, who has 625 points, currently ranks 73rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453.
    • Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking seventh in the field at 6.666. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best mark this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.066.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.301, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.495-1.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.2071.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2851.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3140.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3113.166

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4577-71-72-78+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-71-66-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 25-283M Open1967-66-75-66-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4468-72-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2767-68-69-68-8--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.