PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak looks to improve upon his 73rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24.

    Latest odds for Novak at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last four trips to The RSM Classic, Novak has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 50th.
    • In 2023, Novak finished 73rd (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Novak's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20237369-69-69-70-5
    11/17/2022MC71-72+1
    11/18/20212667-70-69-67-9

    Novak's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Novak has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Novak has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging -1.183 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 2.467 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205 ranks 57th on TOUR this season, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 20th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.463. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.52%.
    • On the greens, Novak's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 100th on TOUR this season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranks 95th. He has broken par 24.68% of the time (74th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111299.0301.8
    Greens in Regulation %1071.52%77.41%
    Putts Per Round9529.0329.6
    Par Breakers7424.68%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance411.74%7.04%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Although Novak hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 72%.
    • As of now, Novak has accumulated 518 points, which ranks him 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420 (he finished 24th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2051.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4631.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1621.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.006-1.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8242.467

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-65-68-69-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship267-68-62-71-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.