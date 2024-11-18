Andrew Novak betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420 (he finished 24th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151 (he finished eighth in that tournament).

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).