Andrew Novak betting profile: The RSM Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak looks to improve upon his 73rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last four trips to The RSM Classic, Novak has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 50th.
- In 2023, Novak finished 73rd (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Novak's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|11/17/2022
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|11/18/2021
|26
|67-70-69-67
|-9
Novak's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Novak has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Novak has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging -1.183 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 2.467 Strokes Gained: Total.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205 ranks 57th on TOUR this season, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 20th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.463. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.52%.
- On the greens, Novak's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 100th on TOUR this season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranks 95th. He has broken par 24.68% of the time (74th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|299.0
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|71.52%
|77.41%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|29.03
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|74
|24.68%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.74%
|7.04%
Novak's best finishes
- Although Novak hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 72%.
- As of now, Novak has accumulated 518 points, which ranks him 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420 (he finished 24th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked seventh in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.205
|1.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.463
|1.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.162
|1.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.006
|-1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.824
|2.467
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-65-68-69
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|67-68-62-71
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The RSM Classic.
