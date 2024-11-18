Anders Albertson betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five events, Albertson finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Albertson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 1-under in his only recent appearance.

Anders Albertson has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Albertson is averaging -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.