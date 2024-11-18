Anders Albertson betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Anders Albertson plays his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
After he finished 15th in this tournament in 2018, Anders Albertson has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last two trips to The RSM Classic, Albertson has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 45th.
- In Albertson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2018, he finished 15th after posting a score of 13-under.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28.00 putts per round (ninth).
Albertson's recent performances
- In his last five events, Albertson finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Albertson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 1-under in his only recent appearance.
- Anders Albertson has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Albertson is averaging -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Albertson is averaging -2.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.1
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.40%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.92
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.66%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.60%
|14.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's best finishes
- Albertson, who participated in nine tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Albertson's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He shot 1-under and finished 63rd in that event.
- Albertson ranked 222nd in the FedExCup standings with 34 points last season.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.451
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|68-71-72-72
|-1
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.