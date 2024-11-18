Alex Smalley betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.173.

Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181. He finished 12th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076. He missed the cut in that event.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.140). That ranked 12th in the field.