Alex Smalley betting profile: The RSM Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley looks for a higher finish in the 2024 The RSM Classic after he placed 44th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2023.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last three trips to The RSM Classic, Smalley has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 25th.
- Smalley last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 44th with a score of 11-under.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Smalley's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|11/17/2022
|5
|67-66-67-67
|-15
|11/18/2021
|MC
|67-72
|-3
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 317.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 2.644 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.342 this season (29th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.0 yards) ranks 38th, while his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley has a -0.069 mark (116th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 170th on TOUR, while he ranks 165th with a putts-per-round average of 29.69. He has broken par 25.54% of the time (51st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|308.0
|317.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|70.83%
|76.11%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.69
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.54%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.43%
|9.72%
Smalley's best finishes
- While Smalley hasn't won any of the 28 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Currently, Smalley has 257 points, ranking him 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.173.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.140). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.342
|2.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.069
|1.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.206
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.463
|-0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.395
|2.644
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|69-66-69-63
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-69-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|65
|69-69-70-77
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|73-65-69-70
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-66-66-74
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.