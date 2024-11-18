PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alejandro Tosti betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Alejandro Tosti takes to the links in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Tosti is competing at The RSM Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 322.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.953 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of 3.806 in his past five tournaments.
    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.539 this season (11th on TOUR). His average driving distance (315.9 yards) ranks sixth, while his 52.6% driving accuracy average ranks 181st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti owns a -0.624 mark (175th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Tosti's -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 162nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.45 putts-per-round average ranks 155th. He has broken par 26.95% of the time (18th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6315.9322.1
    Greens in Regulation %14864.93%68.65%
    Putts Per Round15529.4529.5
    Par Breakers1826.95%28.17%
    Bogey Avoidance17818.41%12.70%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti has not won any of the 27 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times (40.7%).
    • With 267 points, Tosti currently sits 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Black Desert Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.906. In that event, he finished 43rd.
    • Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 6.639 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 1.204 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.004), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5394.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.624-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.2530.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.407-0.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.7463.806

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-69-69-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4369-66-68-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-66-67-69-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC82-69+7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.