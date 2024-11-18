Alejandro Tosti betting profile: The RSM Classic

Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 322.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.953 Strokes Gained: Putting.