Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Adrien Dumont de Chassart enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a third-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his last competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In the past five years, this is Dumont de Chassart's first time playing at The RSM Classic.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Dumont de Chassart has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.942 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -3.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.381 this season (161st on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.2 yards) ranks 84th, while his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 161st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.421, while he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.03%.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.36, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|302.2
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|66.03%
|67.86%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.36
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.21%
|25.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|17.38%
|13.10%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has taken part in 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times (44.4%).
- Currently, Dumont de Chassart has 130 points, placing him 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.981. In that event, he finished 60th.
- Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 26th in the field at 2.215. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart posted his best effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 3.556. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.381
|-1.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.421
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.292
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.244
|-1.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.338
|-3.449
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-68-72-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|40
|70-70-70-73
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-66-72-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|69-66-68-66
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.