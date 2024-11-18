Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The RSM Classic

Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Dumont de Chassart has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five starts.

Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.942 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.