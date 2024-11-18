Adam Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425.

Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.894.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027 (he finished 37th in that event).

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.881). That ranked third in the field.