Adam Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic
Adam Svensson seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic. He finished fifth at the par-70 Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in 2023.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Svensson has entered The RSM Classic four times recently, with one win, an average finish of third, and an average score of 19-under.
- Svensson last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing fifth with a score of 19-under.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Svensson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|11/17/2022
|1
|73-64-62-64
|-19
|11/18/2021
|MC
|71-68
|-3
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Svensson has an average finish of 37th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging -3.203 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging 0.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.040, which ranks 98th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranks 121st, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson owns a 0.374 mark (30th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 117th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|298.0
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|67.31%
|72.92%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.18
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|178
|20.71%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.86%
|12.50%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has played 30 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
- Currently, Svensson ranks 75th in the FedExCup standings with 601 points.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.894.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027 (he finished 37th in that event).
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.881). That ranked third in the field.
- Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.040
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.374
|2.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.181
|1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.476
|-3.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.118
|0.384
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|72-72-67-65
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.