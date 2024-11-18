PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Adam Svensson seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic. He finished fifth at the par-70 Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in 2023.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Svensson has entered The RSM Classic four times recently, with one win, an average finish of third, and an average score of 19-under.
    • Svensson last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing fifth with a score of 19-under.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Svensson's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023568-66-67-62-19
    11/17/2022173-64-62-64-19
    11/18/2021MC71-68-3

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Svensson has an average finish of 37th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging -3.203 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging 0.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.040, which ranks 98th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranks 121st, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson owns a 0.374 mark (30th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 117th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121298.0301.1
    Greens in Regulation %9267.31%72.92%
    Putts Per Round11729.1829.6
    Par Breakers17820.71%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance7613.86%12.50%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has played 30 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
    • Currently, Svensson ranks 75th in the FedExCup standings with 601 points.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.894.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027 (he finished 37th in that event).
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.881). That ranked third in the field.
    • Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0400.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3742.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.1811.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.476-3.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.1180.384

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2560-69-71-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4672-72-67-65-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3970-68-71-68-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.