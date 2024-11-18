Adam Schenk betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five tournaments, Schenk has an average finish of 57th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Schenk has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting.