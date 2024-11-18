Adam Schenk betting profile: The RSM Classic
Adam Schenk shot 16-under and placed 19th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last six appearances at The RSM Classic, Schenk has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In 2023, Schenk finished 19th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Schenk's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|11/17/2022
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|11/19/2020
|48
|73-66-70-66
|-7
|11/21/2019
|MC
|72-69
|-1
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Schenk has an average finish of 57th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Schenk has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -4.185 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.213, which ranks 55th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 79th, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 171st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.574, while he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.71%.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 94th on TOUR this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 74th. He has broken par 22.03% of the time (153rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|302.6
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|64.71%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.88
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|153
|22.03%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|14.77%
|12.30%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk has played 30 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 53.3%.
- Currently, Schenk ranks 80th in the FedExCup standings with 583 points.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.904.
- Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 12th in the field at 3.278. In that event, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk delivered his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.213
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.574
|-3.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.106
|-0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.020
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.446
|-4.185
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|73-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|69-65-73-75
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.