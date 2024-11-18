PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Schenk betting profile: The RSM Classic

Adam Schenk betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Adam Schenk shot 16-under and placed 19th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Schenk at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last six appearances at The RSM Classic, Schenk has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In 2023, Schenk finished 19th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Schenk's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20231968-66-67-65-16
    11/17/2022MC70-70-2
    11/19/20204873-66-70-66-7
    11/21/2019MC72-69-1

    Schenk's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Schenk has an average finish of 57th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Schenk has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -4.185 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.213, which ranks 55th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 79th, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 171st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.574, while he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.71%.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 94th on TOUR this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 74th. He has broken par 22.03% of the time (153rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance79302.6309.9
    Greens in Regulation %15164.71%64.29%
    Putts Per Round7428.8829.0
    Par Breakers15322.03%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance11614.77%12.30%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Schenk has played 30 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 53.3%.
    • Currently, Schenk ranks 80th in the FedExCup standings with 583 points.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.904.
    • Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 12th in the field at 3.278. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk delivered his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.213-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.574-3.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.106-0.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.0200.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.446-4.185

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    July 25-283M Open5967-73-70-71-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4673-66-70-68-7--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6769-65-73-75+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The RSM Classic.

