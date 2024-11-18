PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Hadwin betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Adam Hadwin looks to improve upon his 51st-place finish in 2021's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Hadwin's average finish has been 60th, and his average score 3-under, over his last three appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • Hadwin last played at The RSM Classic in 2021, finishing 51st with a score of 4-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Hadwin's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/18/20215167-68-75-68-4
    11/19/2020MC76-69+3
    11/21/20196871-67-74-68-2

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hadwin has an average finish of 40th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Hadwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hadwin has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging -2.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.016 ranks 104th on TOUR this season, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin owns a -0.057 mark (115th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hadwin's 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 85th this season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranks 46th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance123297.9304.4
    Greens in Regulation %15464.30%65.63%
    Putts Per Round4628.6129.1
    Par Breakers6525.04%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance15616.07%15.28%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 68% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Currently, Hadwin has 1181 points, placing him 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.936, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0160.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.057-2.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1010.005-0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0580.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.022-2.304

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-65-68-69-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-68+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-67-68-70-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-71-67-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-68-75-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The RSM Classic.

