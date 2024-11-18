Adam Hadwin betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594 (he finished third in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.936, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.