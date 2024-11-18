Adam Hadwin betting profile: The RSM Classic
Adam Hadwin looks to improve upon his 51st-place finish in 2021's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Hadwin's average finish has been 60th, and his average score 3-under, over his last three appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Hadwin last played at The RSM Classic in 2021, finishing 51st with a score of 4-under.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Hadwin's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/18/2021
|51
|67-68-75-68
|-4
|11/19/2020
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|11/21/2019
|68
|71-67-74-68
|-2
Hadwin's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hadwin has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hadwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging -2.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.016 ranks 104th on TOUR this season, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin owns a -0.057 mark (115th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadwin's 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 85th this season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranks 46th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|297.9
|304.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|64.30%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.61
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|65
|25.04%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|16.07%
|15.28%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 68% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Currently, Hadwin has 1181 points, placing him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.936, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.016
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.057
|-2.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.005
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.058
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.022
|-2.304
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-75-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.