Aaron Baddeley betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 15: Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic. He took 64th at the par-70 Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in 2023.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last six trips to The RSM Classic, Baddeley has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 55th.
- Baddeley last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 64th with a score of 8-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28.00 putts per round (ninth).
Baddeley's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|11/17/2022
|39
|69-68-68-68
|-9
|11/19/2020
|57
|68-69-69-72
|-4
|11/21/2019
|MC
|73-67
|-2
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 67th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Baddeley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.
- Aaron Baddeley has averaged 283.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -3.418 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -7.621 Strokes Gained: Total.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.009 (181st) this season, while his average driving distance of 283.6 yards ranks 178th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 153rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.375. Additionally, he ranks 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.38%.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, and his 28.23 putts-per-round average ranks 17th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|283.6
|283.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|63.38%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.23
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|168
|21.21%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.28%
|11.51%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 60.9%.
- Currently, Baddeley has 175 points, placing him 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking in the field at -0.721. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open, ranking 31st in the field at 2.352. In that event, he finished 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.101 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.244, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 17th in the field.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-1.009
|-3.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.375
|-1.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.402
|0.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.470
|-3.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.511
|-7.621
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|71-68-71-75
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|73-66-73-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.