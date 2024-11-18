Aaron Baddeley betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 67th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Baddeley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.

Aaron Baddeley has averaged 283.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -3.418 Strokes Gained: Putting.