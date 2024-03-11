PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zac Blair Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his last competition, Zac Blair missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Blair at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Blair has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of +12 and missing the cut.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Blair's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Blair has an average finish of 54th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Blair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • Zac Blair has averaged 274.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair is averaging -0.892 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -0.183 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Blair put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 last season, which ranked 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (281.6 yards) ranked 189th, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Blair ranked 88th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.093, while he ranked 118th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.45%.
    • On the greens, Blair's 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 97th last season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranked 79th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance189281.6274.8
    Greens in Regulation %11866.45%53.40%
    Putts Per Round7928.9129.5
    Par Breakers13421.08%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance15915.31%12.04%

    Blair's Best Finishes

    • Last season Blair played 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 40.7%.
    • Last season Blair's best performance came when he shot -20 and finished second at the Travelers Championship.
    • Blair placed 93rd in the FedExCup standings with 465 points last season.

    Blair's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.136. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
    • Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.475. He finished second in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best performance last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.384. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.509, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.264-1.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0930.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2181.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.004-0.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.050-0.183

    Blair's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1071-70-68-72-364
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4772-68-73-71E8
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship265-65-68-62-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 27-303M Open1369-66-72-64-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

