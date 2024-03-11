Zac Blair Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.136. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.

Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.475. He finished second in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best performance last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.384. He finished 42nd in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.509, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.