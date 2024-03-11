Zac Blair Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his last competition, Zac Blair missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Blair has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of +12 and missing the cut.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Blair's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Blair has an average finish of 54th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Blair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- Zac Blair has averaged 274.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blair is averaging -0.892 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -0.183 Strokes Gained: Total.
Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Blair put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 last season, which ranked 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (281.6 yards) ranked 189th, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Blair ranked 88th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.093, while he ranked 118th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.45%.
- On the greens, Blair's 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 97th last season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranked 79th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|189
|281.6
|274.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|66.45%
|53.40%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|134
|21.08%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|15.31%
|12.04%
Blair's Best Finishes
- Last season Blair played 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 40.7%.
- Last season Blair's best performance came when he shot -20 and finished second at the Travelers Championship.
- Blair placed 93rd in the FedExCup standings with 465 points last season.
Blair's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.136. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.475. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best performance last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.384. He finished 42nd in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.509, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.264
|-1.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.093
|0.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.218
|1.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.004
|-0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.050
|-0.183
Blair's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-68-73-71
|E
|8
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|65-65-68-62
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.