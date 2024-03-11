Justin Lower Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 25th in the field at 1.265. In that tournament, he finished third.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721. He finished 43rd in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.351, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.