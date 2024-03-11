Justin Lower Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Justin Lower hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 after a 36th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his most recent competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Lower missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his lone recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Lower's Recent Performances
- Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
- Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 0.453 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 1.975 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lower has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.198, which ranks 124th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 108th, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 34th on TOUR with a mark of 0.474.
- On the greens, Lower has delivered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|294.0
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.20%
Lower's Best Finishes
- Lower has played seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Lower, who has 198 points, currently sits 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 25th in the field at 1.265. In that tournament, he finished third.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.351, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.198
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.474
|1.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.047
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.054
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.268
|1.975
Lower's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|69-73-76-77
|+7
|3
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|71
|70-70-76-72
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.