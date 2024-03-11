PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Lower Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Justin Lower hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 after a 36th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Lower at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Lower missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his lone recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
    • With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Lower's Recent Performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
    • Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 0.453 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 1.975 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lower has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.198, which ranks 124th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 108th, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 34th on TOUR with a mark of 0.474.
    • On the greens, Lower has delivered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance108294.0292.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.75%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.20%

    Lower's Best Finishes

    • Lower has played seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • Lower, who has 198 points, currently sits 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 25th in the field at 1.265. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.351, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.198-0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4741.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0470.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0540.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2681.975

    Lower's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open7069-73-76-77+73
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7170-70-76-72+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4366-70-68-68-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-68-73-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2567-70-75-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

