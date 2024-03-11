PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Billy Horschel Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his time out at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Billy Horschel carded a ninth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Horschel at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Horschel has an average score of +1, with an average finish of 58th.
    • In 2023, Horschel failed to make the cut (with a score of +8) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Horschel's Recent Performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Horschel has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
    • Billy Horschel has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has an average of 2.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 3.968 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.224 (152nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.5 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel ranked 133rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.122, while he ranked 173rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.06%.
    • On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 41st on TOUR, while he ranked 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03. He broke par 21.53% of the time (113th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance117298.5293.0
    Greens in Regulation %17364.06%63.07%
    Putts Per Round10329.0329.9
    Par Breakers11321.53%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance19017.19%10.13%

    Horschel's Best Finishes

    • Last season Horschel took part in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times (58.3%).
    • Last season Horschel had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of -16 (four shots back of the winner).
    • Horschel collected 485 points last season, placing 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.048. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking third in the field at 6.621. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel delivered his best mark last season at The Honda Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 3.190. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Horschel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.771, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.2240.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.1220.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.048-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.3262.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0283.968

    Horschel's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament5273-74-74-79+129
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-74+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-74-70-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC84-72+12--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4373-67-71-74+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

