Billy Horschel Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
In his time out at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Billy Horschel carded a ninth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship trying for a better finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Horschel has an average score of +1, with an average finish of 58th.
- In 2023, Horschel failed to make the cut (with a score of +8) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Horschel's Recent Performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Horschel has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
- Billy Horschel has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has an average of 2.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 3.968 Strokes Gained: Total.
Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.224 (152nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.5 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel ranked 133rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.122, while he ranked 173rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.06%.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 41st on TOUR, while he ranked 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03. He broke par 21.53% of the time (113th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|298.5
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|173
|64.06%
|63.07%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.03
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|113
|21.53%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|190
|17.19%
|10.13%
Horschel's Best Finishes
- Last season Horschel took part in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times (58.3%).
- Last season Horschel had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of -16 (four shots back of the winner).
- Horschel collected 485 points last season, placing 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.048. He finished 13th in that event.
- Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking third in the field at 6.621. In that event, he finished seventh.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel delivered his best mark last season at The Honda Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 3.190. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Horschel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.771, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.224
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.122
|0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.048
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.326
|2.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.028
|3.968
Horschel's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-74-74-79
|+12
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|84-72
|+12
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|73-67-71-74
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|4
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.