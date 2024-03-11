PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Shane Lowry Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    After he placed 35th in this tournament in 2023, Shane Lowry has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida March 14-17.

    Latest odds for Lowry at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Lowry's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -6, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Lowry finished 35th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Lowry's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Lowry has finished in the top five twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.
    • Shane Lowry has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry is averaging 0.227 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 4.754 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lowry .

    Lowry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lowry's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.408 last season ranked 30th on TOUR, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranked 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lowry had a 0.461 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lowry's -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 116th on TOUR last season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranked 129th. He broke par 21.59% of the time (111th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance71303.8293.8
    Greens in Regulation %12666.31%58.48%
    Putts Per Round12929.1828.9
    Par Breakers11121.59%26.90%
    Bogey Avoidance17415.95%14.62%

    Lowry's Best Finishes

    • Lowry last season participated in 18 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times (83.3%).
    • Last season Lowry had his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of -9 (six shots back of the winner).
    • Lowry's 563 points last season placed him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lowry's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.604.
    • Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he put up a 6.420 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry posted his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.309.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.961, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.4080.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4612.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.0670.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.1140.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.8224.754

    Lowry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1668-72-73-73-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6770-69-74-72+13
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship1273-67-71-69E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1669-76-70-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-69-70-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. Open2072-70-68-71+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1964-69-69-64-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1271-64-65-73-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-69-70-70-37
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2566-73-73-70-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6067-70-68-76-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches467-67-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard366-71-70-72-9350

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

