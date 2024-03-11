Shane Lowry Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
After he placed 35th in this tournament in 2023, Shane Lowry has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida March 14-17.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Lowry's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -6, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Lowry finished 35th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Lowry's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Lowry has finished in the top five twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.
- Shane Lowry has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging 0.227 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 4.754 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lowry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lowry's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.408 last season ranked 30th on TOUR, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranked 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lowry had a 0.461 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry's -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 116th on TOUR last season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranked 129th. He broke par 21.59% of the time (111th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|303.8
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|66.31%
|58.48%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.18
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|111
|21.59%
|26.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|15.95%
|14.62%
Lowry's Best Finishes
- Lowry last season participated in 18 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times (83.3%).
- Last season Lowry had his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of -9 (six shots back of the winner).
- Lowry's 563 points last season placed him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.604.
- Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he put up a 6.420 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry posted his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.309.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.961, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023. That ranked fifth in the field.
Lowry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.408
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.461
|2.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.067
|0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.114
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.822
|4.754
Lowry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|68-72-73-73
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|67
|70-69-74-72
|+1
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|73-67-71-69
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|69-76-70-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-69-70-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|71-64-65-73
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
