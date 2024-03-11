Shane Lowry Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.604.

Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he put up a 6.420 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry posted his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.309.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.961, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.