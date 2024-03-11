Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Xander Schauffele enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after a 25th-place finish in Orlando, Florida at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last three trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Schauffele has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 19th.
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of -6.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Schauffele's Recent Performances
- Schauffele has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Xander Schauffele has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Schauffele is averaging -0.578 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging 4.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.719, which ranks eighth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranks 42nd, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele owns a 0.411 average that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele's -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|302.9
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|53.80%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.65%
Schauffele's Best Finishes
- Schauffele hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 100%.
- With 763 points, Schauffele currently sits ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 3.980. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.689 (he finished ninth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 2.863 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.596), which ranked 19th in the field.
- Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.719
|2.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.411
|1.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.406
|1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.201
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.334
|4.305
Schauffele's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-74-71-71
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|4
|67-66-70-66
|-15
|135
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|66-69-64-70
|-15
|300
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-72-71-67
|+2
|51
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|77-66-72-74
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
