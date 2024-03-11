Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 3.980. He finished 10th in that tournament.

Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.689 (he finished ninth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 2.863 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.596), which ranked 19th in the field.