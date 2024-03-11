PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Xander Schauffele enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after a 25th-place finish in Orlando, Florida at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last three trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Schauffele has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 19th.
    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of -6.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Schauffele's Recent Performances

    • Schauffele has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Xander Schauffele has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schauffele is averaging -0.578 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 4.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.719, which ranks eighth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranks 42nd, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele owns a 0.411 average that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele's -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance42302.9306.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%53.80%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%26.32%
    Bogey Avoidance1%9.65%

    Schauffele's Best Finishes

    • Schauffele hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 100%.
    • With 763 points, Schauffele currently sits ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 3.980. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.689 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 2.863 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.596), which ranked 19th in the field.
    • Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.7192.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.4111.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.4061.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.201-0.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.3344.305

    Schauffele's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1068-74-71-71-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage467-66-70-66-15135
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship266-69-64-70-15300
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-72-71-67+251
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2477-66-72-74+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open1062-70-73-72-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1968-64-67-67-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

