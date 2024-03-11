Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 3.949 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.296. He finished 41st in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 1.359 mark ranked 14th in the field.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.