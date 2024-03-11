PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Wyndham Clark hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a second-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Clark at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Clark's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -5, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In 2023, Clark finished 27th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Clark's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Clark has one win and two top-five finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Clark has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Clark is averaging 2.351 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging 5.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Clark's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.455 ranks 28th on TOUR this season, and his 50.4% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 39th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.419. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Clark has registered a 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 39th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance11307.4307.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%50.33%
    Putts Per Round127.9
    Par Breakers1%28.43%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.42%

    Clark's Best Finishes

    • Clark has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with two top-five finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Clark sits second in the FedExCup standings with 1173 points.

    Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 3.949 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.296. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 1.359 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4550.847
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.4192.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.016-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.4382.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.3295.199

    Clark's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship572-66-70-70-6110
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship669-65-69-70-1560
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2967-73-66-70-829
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2473-67-69-65-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship167-67-63-68-19500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-71+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-71-70-76-164
    June 15-18U.S. Open164-67-69-70-10600
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-67-67-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

