Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a second-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was his last tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Clark's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -5, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In 2023, Clark finished 27th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Clark's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Clark has one win and two top-five finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Clark has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Clark is averaging 2.351 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging 5.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Clark's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.455 ranks 28th on TOUR this season, and his 50.4% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 39th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.419. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Clark has registered a 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 39th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|307.4
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|50.33%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|28.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.42%
Clark's Best Finishes
- Clark has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with two top-five finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Clark sits second in the FedExCup standings with 1173 points.
Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 3.949 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.296. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 1.359 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.455
|0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.419
|2.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.016
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.438
|2.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.329
|5.199
Clark's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-66-70-70
|-6
|110
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|60
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|29
|67-73-66-70
|-8
|29
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|73-67-69-65
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-67-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-71-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|600
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.