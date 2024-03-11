PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Betting Profile

    Will Zalatoris seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship. He placed 73rd at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Zalatoris has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of -1.
    • In Zalatoris' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 73rd after posting a score of +8.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Zalatoris' Recent Performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Zalatoris has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
    • Will Zalatoris has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Zalatoris is averaging 4.367 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Zalatoris' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-307.2298.0
    Greens in Regulation %-69.19%53.09%
    Putts Per Round-29.0029.5
    Par Breakers-29.04%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.69%9.88%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Zalatoris' Best Finishes

    • Zalatoris participated in seven tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
    • Last season Zalatoris had his best performance at The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club. He shot -14 and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
    • Zalatoris' 244 points last season ranked him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Zalatoris' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.756. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • Zalatoris produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 10th in the field at 3.927. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best mark last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he produced a 2.384 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.426, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.654) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.367

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Zalatoris' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge2081-68-79-71+11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-69+5--
    January 18-21The American Express3468-69-65-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1373-68-68-71-853
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational266-70-65-69-14375
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard469-69-71-72-7313

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

