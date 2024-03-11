Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Will Zalatoris seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship. He placed 73rd at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2023.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Zalatoris has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of -1.
- In Zalatoris' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 73rd after posting a score of +8.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Zalatoris' Recent Performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Zalatoris has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
- Will Zalatoris has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Zalatoris is averaging 4.367 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.2
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.19%
|53.09%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|29.04%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.69%
|9.88%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Zalatoris' Best Finishes
- Zalatoris participated in seven tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
- Last season Zalatoris had his best performance at The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club. He shot -14 and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- Zalatoris' 244 points last season ranked him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.756. He finished 53rd in that event.
- Zalatoris produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 10th in the field at 3.927. In that event, he finished fourth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best mark last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he produced a 2.384 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.426, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.654) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.367
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Zalatoris' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
