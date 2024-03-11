Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.756. He finished 53rd in that event.

Zalatoris produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 10th in the field at 3.927. In that event, he finished fourth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best mark last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he produced a 2.384 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.426, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.