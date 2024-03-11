PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Webb Simpson Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 13: Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 30th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Simpson at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Simpson's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -1, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Simpson last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +8.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Simpson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Simpson has an average finish of 45th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Simpson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Webb Simpson has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Simpson has an average of -0.333 in his past five tournaments.
    Simpson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Simpson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.221 (151st) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.6 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Simpson had a 0.051 mark (97th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Simpson's -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 105th last season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranked 71st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance103299.6297.5
    Greens in Regulation %18063.45%67.32%
    Putts Per Round7128.8229.8
    Par Breakers15920.27%21.24%
    Bogey Avoidance15315.11%13.40%

    Simpson's Best Finishes

    • Simpson last season took part in 19 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 47.4%.
    • Last season Simpson's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished fifth at the Wyndham Championship.
    • With 252 points last season, Simpson ranked 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Simpson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 2.954 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Simpson produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.626.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best performance last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 4.620 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Simpson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.047, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Simpson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.2210.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.051-0.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.095-0.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.036-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.301-0.333

    Simpson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship771-68-68-73-485
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6471-67-77-72+34
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-77+14--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5270-66-69-68-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship567-69-68-63-13105
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-68-68-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6665-70-72-69-44
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-68-69-618
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-71-70-75+138

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

