Webb Simpson Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

In his last five events, Simpson has an average finish of 45th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Simpson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.

Off the tee, Webb Simpson has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting.