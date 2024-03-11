Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Vincent Norrman of Sweden plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Fernando de Dios/Getty Images)
Vincent Norrman hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 47th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his most recent tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Norrman is competing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Norrman's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Norrman has an average finish of 52nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 308.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -2.860 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Norrman is averaging -2.678 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norrman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Norrman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.541 (16th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.0 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman has a -0.466 mark (148th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Norrman's -1.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 180th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|307.0
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|32.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.27%
Norrman's Best Finishes
- Norrman is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut three times.
- As of now, Norrman has accumulated 22 points, which ranks him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890.
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.475 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman produced his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking 16th in the field at 1.485. In that tournament, he finished 59th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (-0.375, which ranked 50th in the field). In that event, he finished 56th.
- Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 47th in the field.
Norrman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.541
|2.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.466
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.436
|-1.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-1.165
|-2.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.525
|-2.678
Norrman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|71-70-66-70
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|67-71-67-68
|-11
|44
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|71-69-69-65
|-14
|34
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|1
|66-67-67-66
|-33
|300
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.