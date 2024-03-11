Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890.

Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.475 mark ranked 20th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman produced his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking 16th in the field at 1.485. In that tournament, he finished 59th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (-0.375, which ranked 50th in the field). In that event, he finished 56th.