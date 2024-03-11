Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), ranking second in the field at 6.325.

Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.279 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland put up his best performance last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 10th in the field at 2.978. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.178, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished first.