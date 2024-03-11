Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Viktor Hovland shot -10 and finished third the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hovland has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of -9.
- Hovland last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing third with a score of -10.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Hovland's Recent Performances
- Hovland has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Hovland has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
- Off the tee, Viktor Hovland has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 0.778 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hovland has an average of -0.329 in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hovland had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.741 last season, which ranked eighth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranked 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hovland sported a 0.610 mark (11th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hovland's 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 54th last season, and his 28.24 putts-per-round average ranked 16th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|307.6
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|68.18%
|53.80%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.24
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|2
|28.03%
|25.73%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.02%
|14.04%
Hovland's Best Finishes
- Hovland last season participated in 24 tournaments, picking up four wins with seven top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season Hovland had four wins, with one of them coming at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he shot -27.
- Hovland's 1795 points last season ranked him seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), ranking second in the field at 6.325.
- Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.279 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland put up his best performance last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 10th in the field at 2.978. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.178, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.455) at the BMW Championship, which was held in August 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Hovland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.741
|1.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.610
|-0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.060
|-1.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.236
|0.778
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.648
|-0.329
Hovland's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|7
|65-73-70-74
|-6
|97
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|64-70-78-71
|-1
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-66-77
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|71-68-66-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|71-71-69-70
|-27
|550
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-70-69-72
|E
|53
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|67-65-70-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|73-63-67-72
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-66-73
|-3
|63
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|0
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
