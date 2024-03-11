PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Viktor Hovland shot -10 and finished third the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Hovland at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hovland has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of -9.
    • Hovland last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing third with a score of -10.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Hovland's Recent Performances

    • Hovland has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Hovland has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
    • Off the tee, Viktor Hovland has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 0.778 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hovland has an average of -0.329 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hovland .

    Hovland's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hovland had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.741 last season, which ranked eighth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranked 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hovland sported a 0.610 mark (11th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hovland's 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 54th last season, and his 28.24 putts-per-round average ranked 16th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance44307.6300.9
    Greens in Regulation %6868.18%53.80%
    Putts Per Round1628.2428.7
    Par Breakers228.03%25.73%
    Bogey Avoidance9914.02%14.04%

    Hovland's Best Finishes

    • Hovland last season participated in 24 tournaments, picking up four wins with seven top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Last season Hovland had four wins, with one of them coming at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he shot -27.
    • Hovland's 1795 points last season ranked him seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Hovland's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), ranking second in the field at 6.325.
    • Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.279 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland put up his best performance last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 10th in the field at 2.978. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.178, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.455) at the BMW Championship, which was held in August 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Hovland's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.7411.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.610-0.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.060-1.926
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2360.778
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.648-0.329

    Hovland's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament765-73-70-74-697
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5964-70-78-71-15
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-66-77-112
    May 18-21PGA Championship268-67-70-68-7270
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1671-68-66-73-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday171-71-69-70-27550
    June 15-18U.S. Open1969-70-69-72E53
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2967-65-70-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2573-63-67-72-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-66-73-363
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1372-64-65-69-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship169-68-65-61-170
    August 24-27TOUR Championship168-64-66-63-19--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1073-73-70-63-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry2265-67-72-67-2185
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-72-72-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-69-70-69-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-69-75-75+221

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

