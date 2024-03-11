PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 16th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Alexander at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Alexander missed the cut (with a score of +9) in his lone recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Alexander's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Alexander has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Alexander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 1.342 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Alexander .

    Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.315 ranks 144th on TOUR this season, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander has a 0.153 mark (75th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 45th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance67298.7300.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.50%
    Putts Per Round129.7
    Par Breakers1%20.92%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.07%

    Alexander's Best Finishes

    • Alexander is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
    • Currently, Alexander ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings with 60 points.

    Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.157. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.119 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.267). That ranked in the field.
    • Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.315-1.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1531.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.0410.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.3850.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2641.342

    Alexander's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6573-70-73-75+74
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2670-70-71-69-820
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC81-71+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-79+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-79+10--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-76+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.