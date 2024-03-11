Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.157. He finished 16th in that tournament.

Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.119 mark ranked 13th in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.267). That ranked in the field.