Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 16th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his most recent tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Alexander missed the cut (with a score of +9) in his lone recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Alexander's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Alexander has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Alexander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 1.342 Strokes Gained: Total.
Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.315 ranks 144th on TOUR this season, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander has a 0.153 mark (75th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 45th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|298.7
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.50%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.07%
Alexander's Best Finishes
- Alexander is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
- Currently, Alexander ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings with 60 points.
Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.157. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.119 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.267). That ranked in the field.
- Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.315
|-1.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.153
|1.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.041
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.385
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.264
|1.342
Alexander's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|73-70-73-75
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|20
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|81-71
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.