Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.796 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 65th in that tournament.

Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan delivered his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 1.304.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.190, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).