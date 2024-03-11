Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
After he placed 54th in this tournament in 2023, Tyler Duncan has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida March 14-17.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Duncan has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 54th.
- In 2023, Duncan finished 54th (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Duncan's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Duncan has an average finish of 38th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has an average of -1.281 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of -3.012 in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Duncan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 (64th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.0 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 154th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.538. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 157th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|291.0
|290.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Duncan's Best Finishes
- Duncan is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Currently, Duncan ranks 131st in the FedExCup standings with 50 points.
Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.796 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 65th in that tournament.
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan delivered his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 1.304.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.190, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.249) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 65th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.
Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.198
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.538
|-1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.004
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.602
|-1.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.946
|-3.012
Duncan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|71-65-67-68
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-70-77-70
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.