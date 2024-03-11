PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    After he placed 54th in this tournament in 2023, Tyler Duncan has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida March 14-17.

    Latest odds for Duncan at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Duncan has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 54th.
    • In 2023, Duncan finished 54th (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Duncan's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Duncan has an average finish of 38th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has an average of -1.281 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of -3.012 in his past five tournaments.
    Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Duncan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 (64th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.0 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 154th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.538. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 157th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance133291.0290.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.25%
    Putts Per Round129.8
    Par Breakers1%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Duncan's Best Finishes

    • Duncan is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • Currently, Duncan ranks 131st in the FedExCup standings with 50 points.

    Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.796 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 65th in that tournament.
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan delivered his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 1.304.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.190, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.249) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 65th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.198-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.538-1.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green102-0.004-0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.602-1.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.946-3.012

    Duncan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship371-65-67-68-1793
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5873-70-77-70+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-69E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-68-66-74-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

