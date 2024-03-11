Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Denny McCarthy of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, Denny McCarthy ended the weekend at +4, good for a 48th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 aiming for a better finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- McCarthy's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score -1, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- McCarthy last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing 13th with a score of -7.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
McCarthy's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, McCarthy has an average finish of 34th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
- Denny McCarthy has averaged 286.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of 0.966 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 0.200 Strokes Gained: Total.
McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McCarthy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.411 this season, which ranks 153rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (285.4 yards) ranks 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 105th on TOUR with a mark of -0.028.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 34th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|285.4
|286.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.09%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.76%
McCarthy's Best Finishes
- McCarthy has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 180 points, McCarthy currently sits 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.832 (he finished 26th in that event).
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.385 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.916 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.411
|-0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.028
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.067
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.463
|0.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.092
|0.200
McCarthy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|72-69-72-70
|-1
|40
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-67-71-66
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-27
|315
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.