Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.832 (he finished 26th in that event).

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.385 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.916 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.