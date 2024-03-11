PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Joel Dahmen of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    In his tournament at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Joel Dahmen carded a 49th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last three trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Dahmen has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 47th.
    • In 2023, Dahmen finished 60th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Dahmen's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Dahmen has an average finish of 45th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 281.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dahmen is averaging -1.674 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -1.963 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Dahmen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.179 (68th) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.8 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 88th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.076. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has registered a -1.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance168284.8281.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.04%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.48%

    Dahmen's Best Finishes

    • Dahmen, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
    • With 19 points, Dahmen currently sits 171st in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.610 (he finished 41st in that event).
    • Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.571.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.214. He finished 41st in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.929 (his best mark this season), which ranked 36th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 41st in that event.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1790.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.076-1.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.0670.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-1.018-1.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.831-1.963

    Dahmen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6173-69-73-74+55
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5073-71-69-72-35
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC66-75-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6974-69-78-72+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-68-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-67-72-71E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

