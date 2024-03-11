Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.610 (he finished 41st in that event).

Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.571.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.214. He finished 41st in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.929 (his best mark this season), which ranked 36th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.