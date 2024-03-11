Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Joel Dahmen of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
In his tournament at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Joel Dahmen carded a 49th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship trying to improve on that finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last three trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Dahmen has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 47th.
- In 2023, Dahmen finished 60th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Dahmen's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Dahmen has an average finish of 45th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Dahmen has an average finishing position of 45th in his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 281.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Dahmen is averaging -1.674 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -1.963 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dahmen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.179 (68th) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.8 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 88th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.076. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Dahmen has registered a -1.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|284.8
|281.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.04%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.48%
Dahmen's Best Finishes
- Dahmen, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
- With 19 points, Dahmen currently sits 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.610 (he finished 41st in that event).
- Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.571.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.214. He finished 41st in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.929 (his best mark this season), which ranked 36th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.179
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.076
|-1.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.067
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-1.018
|-1.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.831
|-1.963
Dahmen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|61
|73-69-73-74
|+5
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|73-71-69-72
|-3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|74-69-78-72
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.