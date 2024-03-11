Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits from the ninth tee prior to The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery placed 44th in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, shooting a -3 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 14-17 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Montgomery finished 44th (with a score of -3) in his lone appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Montgomery's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Montgomery has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Montgomery has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- Taylor Montgomery has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has an average of 3.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Montgomery has an average of 0.439 in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Montgomery's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.600 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 50.3% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery ranks 70th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.173, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Montgomery's 0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks seventh this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|292.5
|290.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.13%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.44%
Montgomery's Best Finishes
- Montgomery has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- With 153 points, Montgomery currently sits 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499.
- Montgomery produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.116.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.182. He finished 39th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.859). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.600
|-2.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.173
|-0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.013
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.912
|3.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.471
|0.439
Montgomery's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|68-74-69-71
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|75-70-76-71
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|71-73-76-72
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|74-66-68-67
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.