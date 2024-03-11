PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits from the ninth tee prior to The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery placed 44th in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, shooting a -3 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 14-17 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Montgomery finished 44th (with a score of -3) in his lone appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Montgomery's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Montgomery has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Montgomery has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • Taylor Montgomery has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has an average of 3.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Montgomery has an average of 0.439 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Montgomery .

    Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Montgomery's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.600 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 50.3% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery ranks 70th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.173, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Montgomery's 0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks seventh this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance121292.5290.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.13%
    Putts Per Round127.3
    Par Breakers1%21.24%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.44%

    Montgomery's Best Finishes

    • Montgomery has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
    • With 153 points, Montgomery currently sits 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499.
    • Montgomery produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.116.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.182. He finished 39th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.859). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.600-2.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.173-0.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.0130.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.9123.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4710.439

    Montgomery's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2268-74-69-71-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-71+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-66-66-70-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship6575-70-76-71+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4171-73-76-72+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-73-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3774-66-68-67-566
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-69-66-68-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-74-67-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-66-69-68-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic869-65-67-63-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1364-68-69-67-1255
    January 18-21The American Express6168-69-65-73-135
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1368-70-70-72-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-71-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-68-67-73-717
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6071-69-73-68-35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

