Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Montgomery has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Montgomery has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five events, his average score has been -6.

Taylor Montgomery has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Montgomery has an average of 3.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.