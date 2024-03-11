Troy Merritt Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Merritt put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 21st in the field at 1.639. In that tournament, he finished 58th.

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.941 mark ranked 15th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking sixth in the field at 4.076. In that event, he finished 58th.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.867). That ranked in the field.