Troy Merritt Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Troy Merritt will compete in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after a 23rd-place finish in Río Grande, Puerto Rico at the Puerto Rico Open.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Merritt has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of -1.
- Merritt last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Merritt's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Merritt has an average finish of 43rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 282.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Merritt has an average of -1.509 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt is averaging -1.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Merritt owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 (111th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.3 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt has a -0.170 average that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 134th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|287.3
|282.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.85%
Merritt's Best Finishes
- Merritt, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Currently, Merritt has 68 points, ranking him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Merritt put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 21st in the field at 1.639. In that tournament, he finished 58th.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.941 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking sixth in the field at 4.076. In that event, he finished 58th.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.867). That ranked in the field.
- Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.105
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.170
|-1.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.403
|0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.302
|-1.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.174
|-1.842
Merritt's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.