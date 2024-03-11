Tony Finau Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fifth in the field at 2.900. In that event, he finished 19th.

Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 1.212 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.277 (his best mark this season), which ranked 40th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.