Tony Finau Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Tony Finau will compete March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his last tournament he finished 13th in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, shooting -11 at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Finau at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Finau has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of -6.
    • In Finau's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of -6.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Finau's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Finau has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Finau is averaging -2.505 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 3.831 in his past five tournaments.
    Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Finau has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.520 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 44th, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau sports a 0.989 mark (third on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.743 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 166th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance44302.5306.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.73%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%27.49%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.40%

    Finau's Best Finishes

    • Finau has taken part in six tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
    • Currently, Finau ranks 50th in the FedExCup standings with 305 points.

    Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fifth in the field at 2.900. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 1.212 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.277 (his best mark this season), which ranked 40th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.5201.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.9894.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.045-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.743-2.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.8113.831

    Finau's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2669-74-73-72E37
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-70-69-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta165-64-65-66-24500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2371-69-70-69-536
    May 18-21PGA Championship7272-73-73-77+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

