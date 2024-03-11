Tony Finau Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Tony Finau will compete March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his last tournament he finished 13th in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, shooting -11 at Vidanta Vallarta.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Finau has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of -6.
- In Finau's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of -6.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Finau's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Finau has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
- In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Finau is averaging -2.505 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 3.831 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Finau has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.520 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 44th, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau sports a 0.989 mark (third on TOUR).
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.743 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 166th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|302.5
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.73%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|27.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.40%
Finau's Best Finishes
- Finau has taken part in six tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
- Currently, Finau ranks 50th in the FedExCup standings with 305 points.
Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fifth in the field at 2.900. In that event, he finished 19th.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 1.212 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.277 (his best mark this season), which ranked 40th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.520
|1.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.989
|4.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.045
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.743
|-2.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.811
|3.831
Finau's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|69-74-73-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|65-64-65-66
|-24
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.