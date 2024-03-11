Callum Tarren Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.260 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.763.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.465. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Tarren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.733 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.