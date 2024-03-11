Callum Tarren Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Callum Tarren of England lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Callum Tarren enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Tarren missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his lone recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Tarren's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Tarren has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Callum Tarren has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Tarren is averaging -1.129 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren is averaging -3.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tarren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.804 (176th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.5 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 130th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.232. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|304.5
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|40.91%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.17%
Tarren's Best Finishes
- Tarren has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- After those six events, he is still looking to make the cut for the first time.
Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.260 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.763.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.465. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Tarren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.733 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.766) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.804
|-1.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.232
|-0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.132
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.669
|-1.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.837
|-3.464
Tarren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-71-72-74
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|71-67-79-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|67-69-63-70
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
