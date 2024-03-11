PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Callum Tarren Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Callum Tarren of England lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Callum Tarren enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Tarren at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Tarren missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his lone recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Tarren's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Tarren has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Callum Tarren has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tarren is averaging -1.129 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren is averaging -3.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Tarren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.804 (176th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.5 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 130th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.232. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance30304.5302.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%40.91%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%19.70%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.17%

    Tarren's Best Finishes

    • Tarren has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • After those six events, he is still looking to make the cut for the first time.

    Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.260 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.763.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.465. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Tarren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.733 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.766) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.804-1.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.232-0.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.132-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.669-1.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-1.837-3.464

    Tarren's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-68-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-77+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-71-72-74+34
    May 18-21PGA Championship2971-67-79-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4369-72-73-70-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3367-69-63-70-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2967-68-71-69-1327
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

