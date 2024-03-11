S.H. Kim Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 1.604 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.399 mark ranked 40th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.847, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 27th in the field (he finished 50th in that event).