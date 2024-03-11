PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

S.H. Kim Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    S.H. Kim hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Kim has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +9.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 42nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.800 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.310, which ranks 141st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 84th, and his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 161st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.594, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance84296.9300.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.07%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.70%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim has played eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Kim ranks 108th in the FedExCup standings with 86 points.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 1.604 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.399 mark ranked 40th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.847, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 27th in the field (he finished 50th in that event).
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 30th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.310-1.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.594-2.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.7312.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1680.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.004-0.800

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4571-70-73-72+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1572-68-70-71-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-68-74-65-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

