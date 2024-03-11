4H AGO
J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
J.J. Spaun looks to perform better in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Spaun has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Spaun last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Spaun's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Spaun finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Spaun has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of -4 in his only recent appearance.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 281.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging -2.333 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging -2.615 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spaun has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.449 this season (160th on TOUR). His average driving distance (285.0 yards) ranks 167th, while his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun owns a 0.057 mark (92nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -1.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|285.0
|281.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.15%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.70%
Spaun's Best Finishes
- Spaun, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time (16.7%).
- With 10 points, Spaun currently sits 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field at -0.204.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.105. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.662. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.941, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 54th in that event).
- Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him 31st in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.
Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.449
|-0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.057
|0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.148
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-1.188
|-2.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.432
|-2.615
Spaun's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-72-73
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-70-77
|+6
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
|26
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
