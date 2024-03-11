PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    J.J. Spaun looks to perform better in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Spaun at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Spaun has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Spaun last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Spaun's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Spaun finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Spaun has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of -4 in his only recent appearance.
    • J.J. Spaun has averaged 281.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun is averaging -2.333 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun is averaging -2.615 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spaun has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.449 this season (160th on TOUR). His average driving distance (285.0 yards) ranks 167th, while his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun owns a 0.057 mark (92nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -1.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance167285.0281.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.15%
    Putts Per Round130.1
    Par Breakers1%17.68%
    Bogey Avoidance1%19.70%

    Spaun's Best Finishes

    • Spaun, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut one time (16.7%).
    • With 10 points, Spaun currently sits 186th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field at -0.204.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.105. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.662. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.941, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 54th in that event).
    • Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him 31st in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.449-0.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0570.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.148-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-1.188-2.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.432-2.615

    Spaun's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2270-73-70-69-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-72-73-427
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-70-77+64
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3072-71-70-77+226
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-69-67-70-1220
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

