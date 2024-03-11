J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field at -0.204.

Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.105. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.662. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.941, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 54th in that event).