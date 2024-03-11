PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Tommy Fleetwood seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship. He placed 27th at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Fleetwood's average finish has been 30th, and his average score -2, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Fleetwood finished 27th (with a score of -5) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Fleetwood's Recent Performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Fleetwood has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fleetwood is averaging 0.172 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of -1.801 in his past five tournaments.
    Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fleetwood had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388 last season, which ranked 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranked 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fleetwood sported a 0.462 mark (27th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a putts-per-round average of 28.07, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81302.3297.6
    Greens in Regulation %16564.56%67.65%
    Putts Per Round628.0728.8
    Par Breakers4223.35%23.20%
    Bogey Avoidance8113.74%13.40%

    Fleetwood's Best Finishes

    • Fleetwood participated in 21 tournaments last season, earning six top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 18 times (85.7%).
    • Last season Fleetwood's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot -32 and finished second.
    • Fleetwood accumulated 1184 points last season, which placed him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.817.
    • Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.928.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood posted his best mark last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.939.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Fleetwood recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.152, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.388-0.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.462-2.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3550.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4930.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.699-1.801

    Fleetwood's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship368-69-69-70-8163
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3372-71-74-74+327
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1569-65-68-71-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship565-71-67-70-11105
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-71-68-71+251
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open270-70-64-67-32300
    June 15-18U.S. Open573-69-70-63-5110
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-66-63-72-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship1066-71-71-72-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship366-66-66-68-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship2570-67-69-71-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

