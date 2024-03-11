Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Tommy Fleetwood seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship. He placed 27th at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2023.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Fleetwood's average finish has been 30th, and his average score -2, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Fleetwood finished 27th (with a score of -5) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Fleetwood's Recent Performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Fleetwood has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
- In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Fleetwood is averaging 0.172 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of -1.801 in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fleetwood had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388 last season, which ranked 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranked 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fleetwood sported a 0.462 mark (27th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a putts-per-round average of 28.07, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.3
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|64.56%
|67.65%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|28.07
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|42
|23.35%
|23.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|13.74%
|13.40%
Fleetwood's Best Finishes
- Fleetwood participated in 21 tournaments last season, earning six top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 18 times (85.7%).
- Last season Fleetwood's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot -32 and finished second.
- Fleetwood accumulated 1184 points last season, which placed him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.817.
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.928.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood posted his best mark last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.939.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Fleetwood recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.152, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.388
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.462
|-2.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.355
|0.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.493
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.699
|-1.801
Fleetwood's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|163
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|33
|72-71-74-74
|+3
|27
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|65-71-67-70
|-11
|105
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|51
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-70-64-67
|-32
|300
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
