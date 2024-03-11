Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.817.

Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.928.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood posted his best mark last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.939.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Fleetwood recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.152, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).