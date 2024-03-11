Chez Reavie Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Chez Reavie enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida looking for better results March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Reavie has an average score of +6, with an average finish of 56th.
- In Reavie's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Reavie's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Reavie has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Reavie hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 52nd.
- He finished with a score of -15 in his only recent appearance.
- Chez Reavie has averaged 281.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie is averaging -2.245 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Reavie has an average of -2.674 in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Reavie had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.229 last season, which ranked 153rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranked 178th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Reavie sported a 0.367 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 122nd last season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranked 168th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|288.4
|281.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|68.52%
|45.83%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.57
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|176
|19.68%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|13.60%
|14.81%
Reavie's Best Finishes
- Reavie participated in 31 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 54.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Reavie's best performance came at the Travelers Championship. He shot -19 and finished fourth in that event.
- Reavie ranked 95th in the FedExCup standings with 464 points last season.
Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.797.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 7.749 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.320. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.529, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.730) in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.229
|-1.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.367
|0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.213
|0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.124
|-2.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.199
|-2.674
Reavie's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|72-66-65-69
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|68-68-74-69
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|76-68-71-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-69-75-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|72-72-76-77
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-71-73-65
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-63-63-71
|-19
|115
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|69-70-65-71
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
