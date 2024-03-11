PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chez Reavie Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chez Reavie Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Chez Reavie enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida looking for better results March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Latest odds for Reavie at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Reavie has an average score of +6, with an average finish of 56th.
    • In Reavie's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
    • With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Reavie's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Reavie has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Reavie hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • He finished with a score of -15 in his only recent appearance.
    • Chez Reavie has averaged 281.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie is averaging -2.245 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Reavie has an average of -2.674 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Reavie .

    Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Reavie had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.229 last season, which ranked 153rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranked 178th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Reavie sported a 0.367 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 122nd last season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranked 168th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance178288.4281.0
    Greens in Regulation %5568.52%45.83%
    Putts Per Round16829.5730.8
    Par Breakers17619.68%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance6813.60%14.81%

    Reavie's Best Finishes

    • Reavie participated in 31 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 54.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Reavie's best performance came at the Travelers Championship. He shot -19 and finished fourth in that event.
    • Reavie ranked 95th in the FedExCup standings with 464 points last season.

    Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.797.
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 7.749 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.320. He finished 40th in that tournament.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.529, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.730) in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.229-1.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3670.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.2130.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.124-2.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.199-2.674

    Reavie's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open669-72-72-65-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1172-66-65-69-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4968-68-74-69-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4076-68-71-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-69-75-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5872-72-76-77+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-71-73-65-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship464-63-63-71-19115
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2969-70-65-71-1327
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.