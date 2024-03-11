C.T. Pan Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.898. In that event, he finished third.

Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.471. He finished 67th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he put up a 6.586 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Pan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.894, his best mark last season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished third in that event).