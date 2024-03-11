C.T. Pan Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
C.T. Pan enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after a 51st-place finish in Orlando, Florida at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over Pan's last two visits to the THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
- Pan missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2022.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Pan's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Pan has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Pan has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 290.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Pan is averaging 1.641 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pan is averaging 0.843 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.196 (145th) last season, while his average driving distance of 296.6 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pan ranked 55th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.247, while he ranked 13th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.51%.
- On the greens, Pan's -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 110th last season, and his 29.44 putts-per-round average ranked 158th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.6
|290.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|70.51%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.44
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|128
|21.29%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.46%
|13.54%
Pan's Best Finishes
- Pan teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times (47.4%).
- Last season Pan's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -14 and finished third.
- Pan placed 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 308 points last season.
Pan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.898. In that event, he finished third.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.471. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he put up a 6.586 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Pan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.894, his best mark last season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked third in the field.
Pan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.196
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.247
|-1.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.054
|0.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.090
|1.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.015
|0.843
Pan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|4
|67-66-68-62
|-21
|135
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.