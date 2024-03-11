Tom Kim Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.614 mark ranked 10th in the field.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.296.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.809, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 44th in the field.