4H AGO

Tom Kim Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Last competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, Tom Kim carded a 52nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Kim at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Kim has played THE PLAYERS Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 51st, posting a score of -2.
    • With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
    • Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -0.635 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.042, which ranks 102nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranks 129th, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.051 average that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 143rd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance129291.3293.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.33%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%22.51%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.33%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim has participated in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
    • Currently, Kim has 175 points, placing him 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.614 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.296.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.809, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 44th in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.042-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0510.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0680.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.387-0.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.309-0.453

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1670-72-74-70-253
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3471-66-69-65-1318
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-75+10--
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

