4H AGO

Tom Hoge Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Hoge looks for a higher finish in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after he placed third shooting -10 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hoge at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last three trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Hoge has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 19th.
    • In 2023, Hoge finished third (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Hoge's Recent Performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 5.622 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoge owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.018 (95th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.2 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge owns a 1.227 average that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 78th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance144289.2289.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.64%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%25.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.23%

    Hoge's Best Finishes

    • Hoge has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 88.9%.
    • Hoge, who has 743 points, currently ranks 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.062. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 0.352 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.196, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0180.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2275.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.375-0.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.1020.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9735.622

    Hoge's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC74-74+4--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-75+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-69-69-67-1211
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-70-72-74+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5266-74-69-74+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6574-69-77-85+175
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

