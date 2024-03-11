4H AGO
Tom Hoge Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge looks for a higher finish in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after he placed third shooting -10 in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Hoge at THE PLAYERS Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last three trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Hoge has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 19th.
- In 2023, Hoge finished third (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Hoge's Recent Performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 5.622 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Hoge .
Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoge owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.018 (95th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.2 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge owns a 1.227 average that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 78th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|289.2
|289.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.64%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.23%
Hoge's Best Finishes
- Hoge has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 88.9%.
- Hoge, who has 743 points, currently ranks 12th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.062. He finished 28th in that event.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109 (he finished 12th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 0.352 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.196, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
- Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.018
|0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.227
|5.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.375
|-0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.102
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.973
|5.622
Hoge's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.