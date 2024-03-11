Tom Hoge Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.062. He finished 28th in that event.

Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109 (he finished 12th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 0.352 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.196, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).