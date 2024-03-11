Thomas Detry Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Thomas Detry had a poor showing the last time he took the course in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Detry has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Detry's Recent Performances
- Detry has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Thomas Detry has averaged 299.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Detry is averaging -2.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Detry has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.126 this season (79th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 56th, while his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 160th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.583, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Detry has delivered a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|300.2
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.30%
Detry's Best Finishes
- Although Detry has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times.
- With 377 points, Detry currently ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.809 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.266 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 55th in the field with a mark of -0.689.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.416 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 28th in the field (he finished 28th in that tournament).
Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.126
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.583
|-1.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.473
|-1.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.064
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.994
|-2.584
Detry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|70-68-65-72
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|71-67-83-73
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|74-71-73-68
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|73-72-77-71
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.