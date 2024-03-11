Thomas Detry Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.809 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.266 mark ranked in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 55th in the field with a mark of -0.689.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.416 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.