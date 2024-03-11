PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Thomas Detry Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Betting Profile

    Thomas Detry had a poor showing the last time he took the course in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Detry at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Detry has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Detry's Recent Performances

    • Detry has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
    • Thomas Detry has averaged 299.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Detry is averaging -2.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Detry has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.126 this season (79th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 56th, while his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 160th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.583, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Detry has delivered a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance56300.2299.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.11%
    Putts Per Round130.0
    Par Breakers1%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.30%

    Detry's Best Finishes

    • Although Detry has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times.
    • With 377 points, Detry currently ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.809 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.266 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 55th in the field with a mark of -0.689.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.416 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 28th in the field (he finished 28th in that tournament).

    Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1260.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.583-1.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.473-1.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.064-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.994-2.584

    Detry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship870-68-65-72-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6471-67-83-73+64
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-68E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4074-71-73-68+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-71-70-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4873-72-77-71+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

