Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith looks to improve upon his 69th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Pendrith has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 41st.
- Pendrith finished 69th (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Pendrith's Recent Performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of 1.554 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith is averaging 1.963 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.320 (40th) last season, while his average driving distance of 310.4 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith ranked 103rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.014, while he ranked 28th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.53%.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 167th with a putts-per-round average of 29.55, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|310.4
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|69.53%
|55.93%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.55
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|130
|21.16%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.63%
|10.00%
Pendrith's Best Finishes
- Pendrith teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Pendrith put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. He shot -18 and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
- Pendrith's 379 points last season placed him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.390.
- Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.646.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he produced a 4.361 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Pendrith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.504 (his best mark last season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.339) at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.320
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.014
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.113
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.026
|1.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.195
|1.963
Pendrith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|77-66-76-72
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|65-70-72-68
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-69-74-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|77-69-76-76
|+10
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-70-77
|E
|4
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
