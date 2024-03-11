Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Pendrith has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith has an average of 1.554 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.