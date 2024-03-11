Taylor Moore Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.919.

Moore produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.280. In that event, he finished 31st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 39th.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.714 (his best mark this season), which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.