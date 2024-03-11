Taylor Moore Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Taylor Moore of the United States chips on the eighth green during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 coming off a 48th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his most recent tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Moore has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of -4.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of -4.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Moore's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Moore has an average finish of 47th.
- Moore hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 47th.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -2.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Moore is averaging -0.630 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.008 (96th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.7 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 90th on TOUR with a mark of 0.063.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|296.7
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.18%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.16%
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore has played six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Moore has 151 points, ranking him 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.919.
- Moore produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.280. In that event, he finished 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.714 (his best mark this season), which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked 39th in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.008
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.063
|0.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.018
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.170
|-1.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.080
|-0.630
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|1
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|500
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|73-72-70-78
|+5
|18
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-67-67-70
|-12
|63
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|74-69-78-74
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.