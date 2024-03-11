Sungjae Im Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his last competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, Sungjae Im ended the weekend at -2, good for an 18th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 aiming for an improved score.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Im has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of -4.
- Im finished sixth (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Im's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Im has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Im has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Im is averaging -0.800 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Im's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.121 ranks 80th on TOUR this season, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im owns a -0.269 average that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|289.8
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.17%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.71%
Im's Best Finishes
- Im has played eight tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
- With 410 points, Im currently sits 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Im put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.839.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 3.013 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.085.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.400, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry in January 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Im's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.121
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.269
|-1.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.131
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.084
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.068
|-0.800
Im's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-76-67-72
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|66-72-66-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.