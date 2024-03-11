PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sungjae Im Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, Sungjae Im ended the weekend at -2, good for an 18th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Im at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Im has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of -4.
    • Im finished sixth (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Im's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Im has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Im has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Im is averaging -0.800 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Im's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.121 ranks 80th on TOUR this season, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im owns a -0.269 average that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance141289.8292.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.17%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%18.30%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.71%

    Im's Best Finishes

    • Im has played eight tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
    • With 410 points, Im currently sits 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Im put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.839.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 3.013 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.085.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.400, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry in January 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Im's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.1210.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.269-1.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.1310.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.084-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.068-0.800

    Im's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-76-67-72-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage766-72-66-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship869-66-68-72-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC80-73+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

