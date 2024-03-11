Sungjae Im Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Im put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.839.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 3.013 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.085.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.400, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.