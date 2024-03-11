PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Stephan Jaeger hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 after a 44th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Jaeger has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of -3.
    • In 2023, Jaeger finished 44th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Jaeger's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished in the top five twice.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Stephan Jaeger has averaged 306.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger is averaging -0.896 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger is averaging 1.559 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Jaeger .

    Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Jaeger has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.517 this season, which ranks 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger owns a 0.080 average that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has registered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance10307.5306.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.01%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.38%

    Jaeger's Best Finishes

    • Jaeger has played seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
    • Jaeger, who has 362 points, currently ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 11th in the field at 3.649. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.341. He finished third in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.223). That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.5171.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0800.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1710.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.055-0.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.7131.559

    Jaeger's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2766-72-72-74E27
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1865-71-70-67-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2770-70-70-70-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1167-71-65-63-1865
    May 18-21PGA Championship5072-70-69-76+79
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-70-71-76+138
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

