Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 11th in the field at 3.649. In that tournament, he finished 18th.

Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.341. He finished third in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.223). That ranked 13th in the field.