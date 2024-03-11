Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Stephan Jaeger hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 after a 44th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Jaeger has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of -3.
- In 2023, Jaeger finished 44th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Jaeger's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished in the top five twice.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Stephan Jaeger has averaged 306.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging -0.896 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging 1.559 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Jaeger has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.517 this season, which ranks 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger owns a 0.080 average that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger has registered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|307.5
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.01%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.38%
Jaeger's Best Finishes
- Jaeger has played seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
- Jaeger, who has 362 points, currently ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 11th in the field at 3.649. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.341. He finished third in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.223). That ranked 13th in the field.
- Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.517
|1.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.080
|0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.171
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.055
|-0.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.713
|1.559
Jaeger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|66-72-72-74
|E
|27
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|65-71-70-67
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-70-70
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
|9
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.