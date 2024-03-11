PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Si Woo Kim placed 27th in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, shooting a -5 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 14-17 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Kim at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Kim has entered THE PLAYERS Championship four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 12th, and an average score of -8.
    • Kim finished 27th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 287.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of -2.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 2.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.532 this season (18th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.8 yards) ranks 158th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.495.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 158th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance158286.8287.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%55.26%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%24.85%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.82%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Kim sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings with 340 points.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fifth in the field at 4.767. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 2.681 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.642, which ranked 40th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.5321.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4952.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1850.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.607-2.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.6052.277

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3969-74-72-70-315
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2973-72-72-72+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4368-72-70-73-112
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson265-66-68-63-22245
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2967-70-70-73E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday471-68-71-73-5140
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

