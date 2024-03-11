Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Si Woo Kim placed 27th in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, shooting a -5 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 14-17 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Kim has entered THE PLAYERS Championship four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 12th, and an average score of -8.
- Kim finished 27th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 287.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of -2.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 2.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.532 this season (18th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.8 yards) ranks 158th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.495.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 158th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|286.8
|287.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|55.26%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.82%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Kim sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings with 340 points.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fifth in the field at 4.767. In that event, he finished 30th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 2.681 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.642, which ranked 40th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 12th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.532
|1.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.495
|2.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.185
|0.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.607
|-2.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.605
|2.277
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|15
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|73-72-72-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|12
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-68-63
|-22
|245
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|140
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.