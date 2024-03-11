Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fifth in the field at 4.767. In that event, he finished 30th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 2.681 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.642, which ranked 40th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.