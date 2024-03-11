PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sepp Straka Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    After he finished 65th in this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida March 14-17.

    Latest odds for Straka at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Straka's average finish has been 37th, and his average score -3, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Straka last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing 65th with a score of +1.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Straka's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Straka has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of +2 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Straka has an average of -1.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging -3.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 this season, which ranks 52nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.1 yards) ranks 145th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 147th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.459. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Straka's -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance145289.1292.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.25%
    Putts Per Round129.7
    Par Breakers1%17.52%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.09%

    Straka's Best Finishes

    • Straka, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Straka, who has 219 points, currently ranks 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.401.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.065 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 1.263 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.682, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.459) at The Sentry in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.

    Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2530.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.459-2.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.293-0.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.427-1.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.925-3.667

    Straka's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2273-70-70-69-637
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4670-73-74-78+712
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-71+5--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship769-71-73-65-297
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-71-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-69-73-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6468-66-76-71-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.