Sepp Straka Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.401.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.065 (he finished 12th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 1.263 mark ranked 16th in the field.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.682, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 12th in that event).