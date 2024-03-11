Sepp Straka Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
After he finished 65th in this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida March 14-17.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Straka's average finish has been 37th, and his average score -3, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Straka last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing 65th with a score of +1.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Straka's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Straka has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of +2 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Straka has an average of -1.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging -3.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 this season, which ranks 52nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.1 yards) ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 147th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.459. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Straka's -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|289.1
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.25%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.09%
Straka's Best Finishes
- Straka, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Straka, who has 219 points, currently ranks 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.401.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.065 (he finished 12th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 1.263 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.682, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
- Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.459) at The Sentry in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.253
|0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.459
|-2.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.293
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.427
|-1.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.925
|-3.667
Straka's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-70-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|70-73-74-78
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|69-71-73-65
|-2
|97
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-71-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.